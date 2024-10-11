Down4sound Unleashes The DVX Subwoofer Series: Dominate Audio Any Way You Crave With 1700W RMS Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Down4Sound, a pioneer in high-performance car audio, proudly introduces the DVX Subwoofer Series -a new standard in sound designed to dominate any way a customer craves . Available in 12-inch, 15-inch, and 18-inch models , the DVX subwoofers deliver an explosive 1700W RMS of bass, offering unmatched sound and precision for every audio enthusiast.

DVX subwoofers

"We built the DVX Series for true bass lovers,"

said Jacob Scott, Chief Marketing Officer at Down4Sound. "Whether you're competing in audio events or enhancing your daily drive, this subwoofer gives you the power, precision, and flexibility to customize your sound to perfection."

Power and Flexibility Built for Performance

The DVX Series combines advanced materials and technology, delivering 1700W RMS with an advanced dual voice coil system for versatile wiring configurations. A precision cooling system ensures that each subwoofer maintains peak performance under heavy loads, while the rugged construction guarantees durability even in the most intense setups.

Features of the DVX Subwoofer Series :



1700W RMS Power Handling : Provides the ultimate bass experience.

Dual Voice Coil Flexibility : Tailor your system with multiple wiring configurations.

Precision Cooling Technology : Keeps your subwoofer running cool during high-powered use. Rugged Build : Designed to withstand extreme conditions while maintaining elite sound quality.

Sizes to Match Any Audio Setup

The DVX Subwoofer Series is available in 12-inch, 15-inch, and 18-inch sizes, in Dual 2 and Dual 4 OHM, allowing customers to find the perfect subwoofer for their system, whether they're looking for super sound quality, tight, punchy bass, or full-blown, ground-shaking power cate 5 hurricane status.

Shipping and Availability

The DVX Series is now available for pre-order at

Down4Sound DVX Subwoofers , with shipping expected to begin on October 23, 2024 . Secure your DVX subwoofer and get ready to dominate the audio scene like never before.

For more details on the best

car audio subwoofers

and the full range of Down4Sound products, visit the official website.

About Down4Sound

Down4Sound is a leader in high-performance car audio, dedicated to delivering innovative, powerful sound solutions for enthusiasts and competitors alike. With products engineered to dominate any audio environment, Down4Sound is the go-to source for those who crave the best in car audio technology.

Contact:

Chris Smith

7027019800

[email protected]

SOURCE Down4Sound

