Empowering Girls Our Vision For A Brighter Future: Annapurna Devi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Empowering girls is not just a responsibility but our vision for a brighter future, Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Annapurna Devi said on International Day of the Girl Child on Friday.

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11 to empower and protect girls worldwide. The day also highlights the importance of gender equality, education, and opportunities for young girls.

"Empowering our girls is not just a responsibility; it is our vision for a brighter future," Annapurna Devi said. "By recognising their rights and potential, we can pave the way for an equitable society where every girl thrives," she added.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS), more than one in five young women, or 23.3 per cent in India were married before the age of 18 in the country in 2019-21. However, the female child marriage rates have fallen from 26.8 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-2016).

The magnitude of this figure is especially concerning since India is currently estimated to have around 225 million girls below 19 years of age, as per the National Commission on Population.

NFHS-5 also notes that nearly one in four married or partnered adolescent girls have experienced physical or sexual abuse.

"Even before they are born, Indian girls face violence and discrimination, from female feticide to infant mortality, stigmas around sexual and reproductive health, teenage pregnancies, and child marriage," Population Foundation of India Executive Director Poonam Muttreja told IANS.

"Addressing these challenges requires a life-cycle approach. It is crucial that we dismantle regressive social norms, ensuring girls have equitable access to health services and opportunities throughout their lives," she added.

Globally, as per the latest UNICEF report over 370 million women and girls -- or 1 in 8 -- have experienced sexual violence, including rape and assault, before the age of 18

However, when taking "non-contact" forms of abuse - such as online harassment or verbal assault, the number rises to 650 million, or 1 in 5, said the report.

The staggering statistics underscore the critical need for urgent and comprehensive strategies to prevent and address the widespread violation of children's rights.

“Recognising and upholding the rights and opportunities of girls is essential for building a more equitable future,” the Ministry said.

It also listed a comprehensive range of schemes aimed at empowering girls, recognising their pivotal role in society. The initiatives include Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, among others which underscore efforts to promote gender equality and secure the future of girls by encouraging savings for education and marriage.