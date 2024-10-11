COP29 President Highlights Water Issues At Meeting With South Sudanese Minister
Mukhtar Babayev, the designated president of COP29 and Minister
of Ecology and Natural Resources, met with Pal Nyoai, Minister of
Water Resources and Irrigation of South Sudan,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared on the
official "X" account of the COP29 presidency.
This meeting underscored the critical connection between water
issues and climate change. During the discussion, it was emphasised
that water is a fundamental aspect of climate change, and special
attention will be given to this topic at COP29.
The parties also addressed the COP29 Declaration on Water for
Climate Action, highlighting the significance of water management
in tackling climate-related challenges.
“The COP29 Presidency met with Pal Nyoai, Minister of Water
Resources and Irrigation for the Republic of South Sudan. Water is
at the heart of climate change, and COP29 will include a strong
focus on the topic, including through the COP29 Declaration on
Water for Climate Action and a thematic day focused on water,” the
post stated.
