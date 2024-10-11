Umerov Meets With Italian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Defense Guido Crosetto has said that European support for Ukraine is growing.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote this in a post on his page following a meeting with his counterpart, Ukrinform reports.

“European support for Ukraine's defense is growing. This was confirmed during our meeting with my colleague, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. I told him in detail about President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan. We focused on the points related to our defense,” Umerov wrote.

According to Umerov, the SAMP-T air defense systems provided by Italy have proven to be an effective means of protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian missile and drone attacks. This has enabled Ukraine to maintain security and continue economic development. The parties also discussed the possibility of increasing Italian investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

“An important area is the creation of Ukrainian-Italian defense companies, as Ukraine has significant industrial potential. Our common goal is to increase arms production at Ukrainian enterprises. This will make us stronger. Creating a joint strategic reserve of weapons and ammunition is also in the interests of our partners,” Umerov emphasized.

He also briefed the Italian defense minister about the battlefield situation and the main needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook