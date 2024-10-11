LED Lighting And EV Charging Station Provider Orion To Present At LD Micro Investor Conference Tuesday, October 29Th At 11:30Am ET

CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will also be available throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday morning for in-person investor meetings. Orion's presentation will be open to all investors here. Management will review Orion's business and growth outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Contact (... ) to register for the event and to schedule a meeting with Orion management.

Orion Online Presentation Access

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 29th at 8:30 a.m. PT

URL:

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD strives to be an invaluable asset for finding the next generation of great companies. Visit or for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at .

Engage with Us

X : @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR