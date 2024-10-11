Kellanova Has It All This Fall: Flavor And Fun With Satisfying Snacks And A Toasty Halloween Costume

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Satisfy Your Cravings and Get Festive This Season with Kellanova's Best

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again-the leaves are turning, the air is crisp, and Halloween is creeping up on us. At

Kellanova, our brands are ready to help you dive into the season filled with pumpkins, costumes, and all things cozy. So, whether you're planning a spooky party or just want to add a little fall flair to your pantry, we've got the snacks, sweets, and goodies to make your season magical.

Pop-Tarts® Pumpkin Pie Flavor and a Costume to Savor

Fall into flavor & fun with Kellanova

Pop-Tarts Mascot Costume in partnership with Spirit Halloween and Limited Time Offer Pumpkin Spice toaster pasteries

Pringles Glow in the Dark Cans and Spooky Snack Stacks

Rice Krispies Treats Mega and Mini themed squares

Cheez-It Trick-or-Treat Pouches

Pumpkin Spice

Is it even fall without a little pumpkin spice? Pop-Tarts has brought back its seasonal Pumpkin Pie flavor oozing with delicious spiced pumpkin filling, wrapped in a perfect golden crust, and topped with frosted goodness. Whether you toast them for a warm treat or snack on them straight from the package, these Pop-Tarts are a must-have for cozy fall mornings.

And who could forget last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl? The real MVP: the giant, life-sized, edible Pop-Tarts mascot! This year, the iconic Pop-Tarts costume is available at Spirit Halloween -so you, too, can dress up as Strawberry. While the snack might look "Crazy Good", we promise the costume itself is not edible (we checked!).

Pringles®: Glow-in-the-Dark Snacking Magic and Ghoulishly Good Snack Stacks

Also getting into the Halloween spirit, Pringles is launching limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark cans this month, perfect for both Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations. These eye-catching cans add an extra layer of fun to your snack stash-whether you're hosting a spooky soirée or just looking to light up your snack shelf with something a little festive. And don't worry, the flavor inside is still the same irresistible Pringles crisps you love, no tricks here!

But that's not all! For a limited time, Pringles® Halloween Snack Stacks are available, making them the perfect savory addition to your trick-or-treat lineup. These snack-sized versions of your favorite Pringles flavors come in fun Halloween-themed packaging, ideal for handing out to trick-or-treaters, sharing for a classroom Halloween party, or popping into lunchboxes for a festive snack. With these bite-sized treats, you can give your ghoulish guests something to crunch on as they haunt the neighborhood-or keep them all for yourself (we won't tell!).

Cheez-It®: Trick-or-Treat Ready with Festive Snack Packs!

Get ready for a cheesy twist on Halloween with Cheez-It® Original Halloween Snack Pack Trick-or-Treat pouches! These individually wrapped snacks feature the classic cheesy goodness you love, now dressed up for the season. Perfect for trick-or-treaters, classroom celebrations, or simply enjoying at home, these pouches make it easy to share the joy of snacking with family and friends. With their playful packaging and satisfying crunch, Cheez-It pouches are sure to be a hit in your Halloween lineup!

Rice Krispies Treats®: Creepy, Crunchy Creations

The autumn season is all about creativity, and Rice Krispies Treats makes it easier than ever to bring out your inner artist! Whether you're preparing for Halloween or Día de los Muertos, these treats are the perfect canvas for festive fun. Pick up a pack of our Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares- individually wrapped with Halloween and Día de los Muertos designs. These bite-sized squares are great for trick-or-treaters or making your own spooky snack creations by adding candy eyes, frosting, or sprinkles to turn them into little monsters, pumpkins, or sugar skulls. They're sure to bring a smile to both kids and adults alike.

For those looking for something a little bigger, we've also got you covered with our Halloween-themed Mega size bars . These larger-than-life bars are perfect for Halloween parties, making them ideal for decorating with friends or enjoying as a super-sized sweet treat. The themed packaging adds a fun touch, and they're a great option for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!).

And if you're feeling extra creative, be sure to check out our spooky Rice Krispies Treats recipes here -because nothing says Halloween like turning a simple snack into a creepy, delicious masterpiece.

RXBAR: Pumpkin Spice Perfection

For those looking for a nutritious yet delicious snack this season, RXBAR Pumpkin Spice flavor is the answer, while capturing all the warm, cozy vibes of autumn in a convenient bar. Made with real pumpkin, wholesome nuts, and a hint of warm spices, this bar packs a punch of flavor while keeping you energized throughout your busy fall days. Whether you're heading out for a brisk walk, tackling your to-do list, or just enjoying a moment of peace with a cup of coffee, the Pumpkin Spice RXBAR protein bar is the perfect snack to celebrate the season. Plus, it's gluten-free, made without added sugars, and has 12g of protein to keep you fuelled!

About Kellanova



Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.



At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at .



SOURCE Kellanova

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED