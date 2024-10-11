Now Selling In Clayton - Fox Creek By D.R. Horton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerial View of Fox Creek

Model Home Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

D.R. Horton's Indianapolis division is pleased to announce its newest Hendricks County community, Fox Creek, is now selling.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to Fox Creek, a vibrant new home community in Clayton, Indiana. With an expected total of 122 homes starting in the mid-$300s to the low-$400s, choose from a variety of single-family floor plans featuring both traditional and modern farmhouse exteriors. Located along CR 400 E, south of US-40, Fox Creek is the perfect place to call home. This community offers single-level and two-story home designs ranging from 1,503 to 2,600 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to three baths. Spacious garages and basements are available on select floor plans and homesites along with a limited number of homes that feature wooded or pond views. Homes at Fox Creek include nine-foot first-floor ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, landscaping packages and more.

Located near major road thoroughfares such as US-40, I-70 and SR-67, just 7 miles from The Shops at Perry Crossing and 11 miles from the Indianapolis International Airport, Fox Creek has the appeal of a secluded paradise without sacrificing proximity to daily convenience. Clayton offers abundant charm, a lively sense of community and plentiful dining and recreation options with local shops, farms, parks and more. Located in the beloved Mill Creek School District, Fox Creek is the perfect community to find your forever home!

Demand for this stunning community is high, so don't delay. For more information on available homes in our Fox Creek community, visit the community's website at indiana/indianapolis /clayton/fox-creek or call 812-616-5531. We look forward to helping you find the home of your dreams!

About D.R. Horton: D.R. Horton,“America's Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 45 years. America's largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 1,100,000 homes with quality, functionality, value, and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton's Indianapolis division, please call 317-740-3900 or visit indiana/indianapolis . Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton has no control over school district assignments. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

Media Relations

D.R. Horton, Inc.

+1 817-390-8200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Beautiful Fox Creek located in Hendricks County, Indiana

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.