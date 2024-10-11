Ankara Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On UNIFIL In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Foreign on Thursday condemned Israeli occupying forces' targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Lebanon.

In a press statement, the ministry said: "Israel's attack on UN forces, following its massacres of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, is a manifestation of its perception that its crimes go unpunished."

Calling on the international community to ensure that the Israeli observes international law, it said that Turkiye contributes to UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force with one corvette/frigate and five personnel stationed at the UN force's headquarters.

However, the ministry vowed that Ankara would keep backing all initiatives aiming at promoting the regional peace process as per international law.

UNIFIL said Thursday that two of its peacekeeping soldiers were injured with minor wounds in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on a tower on the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura. (end)

