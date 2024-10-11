(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The recent collapse of AgroGalaxy has sent shockwaves through Brazil's agricultural landscape.



Over 31,000 investors in the Capitânia Agro Strategies Fiagro (CPTR11) learned they would not receive their expected October dividends due to AgroGalaxy's troubles.



AgroGalaxy, a major player in Brazil's agricultural inputs market, filed for judicial recovery last month. The company revealed of R$3.7 billion ($740 million) and $160 million.



This move came after AgroGalaxy defaulted on a R$70 million ($14 million) payment related to Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRAs).



The CPTR11 Fiagro, managed by Capitânia Investimentos, had invested 7.08% of its portfolio in AgroGalaxy CRAs. This decision has now backfired, with the fund estimating a negative impact of R$14.3 million ($2.86 million), or R$0.34 per share.







Fiagros, introduced in 2020, aimed to channel more resources into Brazil's vital agribusiness sector. The AgroGalaxy crisis has exposed the potential risks associated with these investment vehicles.



Prior to this crisis, CPTR11 had been distributing R$0.10 per share monthly, translating to a dividend yield of 1.18%. The fund's management has now suspended dividend payments due to negative accumulated results.



The situation highlights the interconnected risks within Brazil's agribusiness sector. Many companies expanded rapidly in recent years, taking on significant debt. The cyclical nature of agriculture and exposure to climate risks make managing this debt challenging.

AgroGalaxy's Collapse Halts Dividends for 31,000 Fiagro Investors

Investors and fund managers will likely scrutinize agribusiness investments more closely in the future. This could lead to more conservative debt structures and enhanced due diligence processes. Fiagros may also diversify their portfolios further to mitigate company-specific risks.



CPTR11's share price has declined by over 20% in the past year, reflecting both the AgroGalaxy situation and broader concerns about the agribusiness sector. Other Fiagros with similar exposures may face challenges in the coming months.



Looking ahead, the Brazilian agribusiness sector faces a period of adjustment and reflection. Investors must weigh the potential rewards against the risks inherent in this vital but volatile industry.

MENAFN11102024007421016031ID1108769513