King Departs For Cyprus To Attend MED9 Summit
10/11/2024 4:02:44 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Friday departed for Cyprus to attend the MED9 summit, at the invitation of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.
His Royal Highness crown prince
Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty on the visit.
The MED9 summit, which is being held in Paphos, will feature the participation of the heads of state and government
of Mediterranean and Southern European Union member states, as well as EU representatives.
MED9 is a consultation group that serves as a forum for dialogue to promote European integration and aims to discuss issues related to its members Cyprus, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Croatia.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
