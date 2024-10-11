Qatar Set To Host Inspire For Home Exhibition, Co-Located With Sixth Edition Of Build Your House

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Inspire for Home 2025, the country's premier lifestyle, decor, and gifts exhibition, is set to launch from April 28th to May 1st, 2025, at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC). This first of its kind event will be co-located with the 6th edition of Build Your House, the leading for home design, renovation, and building solutions for Qatari homeowners. This collaboration will mark Qatar's first comprehensive showcase designed to cater to both consumers and business owners.

Inspire for Home brings together leading exhibitors from the lifestyle, decor, and gift sectors, offering a supreme opportunity for attendees to explore the latest trends, discover cutting-edge products, and connect with top industry professionals. From luxurious home decor to personalized gifts and lifestyle innovations, the exhibition will feature a diverse array of offerings designed to captivate and inspire.

By co-locating with Build Your House, an event renowned for showcasing the latest in homebuilding, renovation, and interior design, Inspire for Home creates a unique synergy. Together, they offer a one-stop destination where attendees can explore everything under one roof. The collaboration creates a dynamic and immersive experience, merging two of Qatar's most significant industry events.

Rawad Sleem (pictured), Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, said:“We're thrilled to introduce Inspire for Home Exhibition alongside Build Your House. This collaboration creates an all-in-one platform to showcase Qatar's booming home décor, lifestyle and gifts sectors. By uniting these innovations under one roof, we're offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to turn their dream spaces into reality while connecting with the latest trends. It's about empowering both individuals and businesses owners to bring their visions to life.”

Qatar's interior, lifestyle, and decor market is booming, fueled by rising disposable incomes and a growing demand for personalized, sustainable products. With the global home decor market set to reach $1,087.5bn by 2032, Qatar is fast becoming a key player in this space.

Inspire for Home 2025 is the ultimate platform for exhibitors to showcase innovative products and connect with new customers. As Qatar's best exhibition dedicated to both consumers and business owners in the décor, Gifts and lifestyle industries, it offers exclusive products, emerging brands, and the latest trends.