Speaker Of Lebanon's Parliament Hosts Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Lebanon H E Nabih Berri met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon H E Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperation relations between the two fraternal countries. In addition, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region in light of the current situation. The Ambassador briefed the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Lebanon on the progress of the aid provided by the State of Qatar via the air bridge to provide relief to the displaced and those affected by the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.