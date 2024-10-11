H.E. Kevin Kelly Patron To Indo-Ireland Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: H.E. Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India and Patron of the Indo-Ireland and Cultural Forum, made an official visit to the headquarters of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) at Marwah Studios, located in Film City, Noida. The visit aimed to strengthen cultural ties and promote collaboration between Ireland and India in the fields of film and entertainment.



During his visit, H.E. Kelly was welcomed by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and founder of Marwah Studios. Dr. Marwah presented the Ambassador with the prestigious Patronship of the Indo-Ireland Film and Cultural Forum, recognizing his dedication to fostering cultural exchange between the two nations.



The Ambassador took a tour of Marwah Studios, exploring the state-of-the-art facilities that have played a pivotal role in numerous international film and media events. He expressed his appreciation for the studio's contribution to global media and entertainment and lauded its efforts in bridging cultural gaps through cinema and creative collaboration.



“I am impressed by the work being done here at Marwah Studios, not just in terms of production, but in how it serves as a hub for international cooperation in the film and media industry,” said H.E. Kevin Kelly.



The visit concluded with discussions on future opportunities for Ireland and India to collaborate on film projects, cultural exchanges, and educational initiatives that will benefit both countries. Tanvi Duggle Cultural Attache of Embassy of Ireland was also present on the occasion.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143