We Believe In A World Where Everyone Can Be Well-Traveled

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Expedia Group, we believe is a force for good. We are committed to ensuring access for all travelers because it serves as a gateway to the world, allowing us to connect with others, share our experiences, and broaden our horizons. Travel should be enabled, encouraged and championed, but we know everyone does not have the same access to experience these opportunities.

As part of our commitment to fostering a more inclusive travel community, we've launched Journeys for All: An Expedia Group Study on Inclusion in Travel. This first-of-its-kind report provides the with essential data and key recommendations to better serve underrepresented travelers.

These underserved travelers are individuals or groups who face significant barriers to accessing products or services due to a variety of factors including race, ethnicity, gender and sexual identity, disability, economic status, and geographic location. These barriers often intersect and can result from systemic inequalities, discriminatory practices, economic constraints, and insufficient or inadequately designed infrastructure.

Although underserved travelers are already exploring the world, the travel industry must recognize the immense potential in enabling more inclusive travel experiences. By addressing the barriers that hinder many from fully participating in travel, the industry can unlock a wealth of opportunities - not only in enhancing their journeys but also in expanding the traveler base.

The principles outlined in this report are a starting point to provide data-informed guidance for the industry to work together in providing a universally welcoming travel experience. To create meaningful and sustainable change that improves experiences for all travelers requires a collective effort from all corners of the travel industry. This intersectional study, with firsthand insights and actionable recommendations, invites the industry as a whole to address these barriers so more people can experience more joy in travel.

Learn more about Inclusive Travel by downloading the report: Journeys for All: An Expedia Group Inclusion In Travel Study

Join us and help build a more open world for all travelers .