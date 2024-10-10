WSPN And Dtcpay Introduce Zero-Fee On-Ramp For WUSD, Marking New Era For Stablecoins 2.0

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, and dtcpay, a leading regulated digital payment platform, are making history with a strategic partnership that will revolutionize access to stablecoins. For the first time ever, users will have the ability to on-ramp WUSD, a fiat-collateralized stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, through dtcpay with zero fees, marking a paradigm shift in the accessibility and affordability of digital assets.

This groundbreaking move marks a new era for stablecoins, breaking down barriers to entry and empowering individuals and businesses worldwide. Now, with a more inclusive and cost-effective way to utilize stablecoin solutions, WSPN and dtcpay are making WUSD a truly borderless and accessible digital currency. By eliminating fees, the partnership will save users significant amounts annually in transaction fees. WUSD will be gradually rolled out to the many merchants supported by dtcpay, including high-end establishments such as 35A Scotts Whisky Club and Capella Hotel Group's flagship properties, Capella Singapore and Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. This practical implementation demonstrates the immediate impact and versatility of WUSD in everyday transactions, from luxury experiences to hospitality services.

"This zero-fee WUSD on-ramp with dtcpay is a game-changer for Stablecoin 2.0," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "This partnership embodies our vision of making digital assets truly accessible to all, accelerating the adoption of stablecoins in the world. WSPN is proud to lead this financial revolution, reshaping the future of borderless transactions."

"Partnering with WSPN to offer a zero-fee on-ramp for WUSD is a monumental step in making digital assets more accessible and affordable for dtcpay's users. At dtcpay, we are excited to lead this charge toward a more i­nclusive financial future, breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities",

said Anson Zeall, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Compliance, dtcpay.

By eliminating fees for on-ramping WUSD, WSPN and dtcpay are democratizing access to stablecoins, fostering greater adoption and paving the way for a more efficient, transparent, and equitable financial system globally.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure and licensed digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: | X | LinkedIn

About dtcpay

dtcpay is a regulated Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct Digital Payment Token (DPT) services and other payment services under the Payment Services Act (PSA).

As a leading provider of digital payment solutions, we pioneer the integration of cryptocurrency acceptance into traditional financial systems. With a vision to make global transactions seamless and sustainable, dtcpay empowers individuals and businesses to embrace the future of payments.

Learn more at dtcpay .

SOURCE WSPN

