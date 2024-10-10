Kasm Workspaces Enhances OSINT Security With Managed Egress Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kasm Workspaces v1.16 includes Egress Provider support for enhanced control and security for traffic.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kasm Technologies , a leader in secure workspaces and container streaming, has announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.16, introducing advanced support for Managed Egress Providers. This update enhances operational security for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) investigations by offering organizations greater control over outbound network traffic.

Empowering OSINT with Managed Egress

In the realm of OSINT, investigators often rely on external websites, databases, and social media platforms to gather publicly available information. However, this outbound traffic can pose significant security and anonymity risks. The new Managed Egress feature ensures that traffic is anonymized, controlled, and protected, reducing the risk of detection and exposure while enhancing compliance with regulatory standards.

Top 3 Benefits of Managed Egress for OSINT:

1. Anonymization: Investigators can maintain their anonymity by masking their IP addresses using VPNs, proxies, or Tor, preventing attribution or tracking of their activity.

2. Traffic Control: The ability to monitor and control access to external resources reduces the risk of sensitive data leakage or interaction with malicious websites.

3. Threat Protection: Managed egress ensures that outbound traffic is filtered, protecting the investigator's infrastructure from potential cyber threats, such as phishing domains or malware.

New Egress Provider Integration in Kasm Workspaces

The latest Kasm Workspaces release allows administrators to assign specific Egress Providers to individual workspaces, users, or groups. All outbound traffic is routed through these pre-defined egress gateways, providing enhanced security and oversight. One standout feature is the integration of PureVPN, granting access to over 80 locations in 65 countries. Additionally, Kasm administrators can configure custom Egress Providers using OpenVPN or WireGuard, enabling flexible, secure routing options tailored to organizational needs.

Simple Setup for PureVPN Integration

PureVPN users can easily add the VPN service to their Kasm environment by obtaining a Kasm license and activating the PureVPN plugin. From there, admins can map PureVPN to a workspace, user, or group for secure traffic routing.

Geolocation and Forensic Considerations

The new Egress Provider functionality allows Kasm to integrate with PureVPN's geolocation services. However, organizations should be aware that geolocation may vary depending on the databases used by different services. For advanced needs, Kasm offers customizable solutions, including dedicated IP addresses and managed attribution for enterprise customers.

Advanced Customization: OpenVPN and WireGuard

For organizations seeking more control, Kasm Workspaces allows the manual configuration of OpenVPN and WireGuard providers. This flexibility enables organizations to customize egress routes and securely manage outbound traffic. Credentials and user access limits can also be configured for added security.

Addressing Common Egress Issues

The Kasm Workspaces admin panel provides comprehensive diagnostic tools for troubleshooting. Network sidecar logs and debugging capabilities help admins quickly identify and resolve potential misconfigurations, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Future-Proof OSINT Investigations

By leveraging the Managed Egress feature, Kasm Technologies continues to advance secure, anonymous, and efficient OSINT investigations. With the inclusion of trusted VPN providers like PureVPN, as well as the ability to manually configure OpenVPN and WireGuard, organizations gain complete control over their network security and user anonymity.

For more information on configuring Managed Egress Providers see our Configuration Guide on Medium .

