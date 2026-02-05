Poland Will Not Support Any Peace Deal That Runs Counter To Ukraine's Interests Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Tusk noted that he had long reiterated the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." Therefore, as talks are under way in Abu Dhabi and discussions continue on peace terms acceptable to Ukraine, Poland will ensure that any outcomes are truly acceptable to Ukraine.

"Poland will certainly neither accept nor support any decision in the context of peace negotiations that contradicts Ukraine's interests. I am convinced that we will also be able to persuade all our partners so that no one in Europe even considers forcing Ukraine into a position that runs counter to its interests and security. Because this means – and I have always said this, and repeat it today – a safe Ukraine means a safe Poland," he said.

Energy assistance, participation in PURL, joint weapon production become key topics of Zelensky–Tusk meeting

Zelensky announced earlier that the negotiating delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi had agreed that their next meeting would take place in the near future.

The second day of trilateral meetings involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

The previous trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi was held on January 23-24, where the parameters for ending the war were discussed. The military representatives also identified a list of issues for further meetings.