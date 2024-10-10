Stardock Announces Multiplicity 4 With Multi-Screen Streaming, Seamless Display, And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Multiplicity is a software KVM for Windows 10 and 11 built with robust functionality and modern encryption to support enterprise workloads.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced Multiplicity 4 today, a powerful application that allows you to control multiple PCs with a single mouse and keyboard. Known as a software KVM, Multiplicity 4 is adding innovative features to let you use any Windows laptop as a native secondary display, stream multiple monitors at the same time, all while improving our security posture by modernizing the encryption stack.

Powered by our proprietary ControlStreamTM v4 technology, Multiplicity 4 is can now stream multi-monitor configurations to the primary device. This means that if you are connecting to a secondary device that has multiple monitors, you can now see all monitors at the same time without having to switch which

viewports.

New with Multiplicity 4 is Seamless DisplayTM, a feature that makes it simple to use a laptop or other Windows PC as a secondary native display with Windows. With this feature, you can make a laptop, tablet, or other Windows PC act as a secondary monitor that functions as a native display – this enables the ability to drag apps and windows to the secondary device as if it was plugged directly into your computer.

Seamless, a powerful feature that lets you move effortlessly between multiple devices, has been enhanced to support resolution-aware monitor placement to improve your movement across multiple devices and displays.

"Multiplicity is trusted by emergency call centers around the globe and is used extensively by our manufacturing partners," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "With this release, Multiplicity 4 will help our partners use a single solution for all of their KVM and remote desktop needs for the modern workplace."

Along with the new features in Multiplicity 4, we have improved our baseline security posture by adding encryption to all flavors of the application with support for AES-256.



Multiplicity 4 is available for $29.99 for a perpetual license, currently discounted by 25% during the beta period. It is also included in Object Desktop.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 30 years,

Stardock has developed software including Fences®, Start11TM, WindowBlindsTM, Groupy®, DeskScapesTM, Multiplicity®, and more.

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment

