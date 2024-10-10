EVOKE Launches World's First Impact-Driven Phygital Marketplace At Freedom Bell Event, Hollywood California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freedom Bell Event Oct 16-20, 2024

EVOKE Immersive Technologies Launches World's First Impact-Driven Phygital Marketplace and Gratitude Token at Freedom Bell Event in Hollywood, California

- CSLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EVOKE is set to announce the launch of its Impact Driven Phyigtal Marketplace powered by the Ethical Gratitude Token on October 18th at 'Freedom Bell' event in Hollywood, California. This groundbreaking platform will be unveiled at a star-studded event at the Dream Hotel Brown Stone Building, featuring keynote speakers Paul Hutchinson, Larry Namer and Howard Lim, renowned entrepreneurs, Impact Investors and Brand Builders.EVOKE Phygital Marketplace is a revolutionary concept that combines the physical and digital worlds to create a unique shopping experience. It aims to empower consumers to make a positive impact with their purchases by connecting them with socially responsible businesses and ethically sourced products. This marketplace will feature a wide range of products, from fashion and beauty to home goods as well as Real Estate and technology, all with a focus on sustainability and social impact.Freedom Bell event on October 18 & 19th, 2024, will bring together industry leaders, impact investors, Family Offices and entrepreneurs from all walks of life to celebrate the official launch of Evoke Phygital Market Place. At this event, startups can also pitch their ideas & opportunities to investors as well as Family Offices.Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn about the platform, and hear from keynote speaker Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson is a successful entrepreneur and impact investor who has dedicated his career to creating positive change through business. His insights and expertise will provide valuable insights for attendees on how to launch funds to scale your business.“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the world's first Impact-Driven Phygital Marketplace,” said EVOKE CEO, Craig Shah.“This platform is a game-changer for both consumers and businesses, as it allows them to make a positive impact with their purchases. Our focus is on creating a better world through conscious capitalism and consumerism.Stay tuned for more updates and information on the event and the marketplace. For more information, please visit :Contact:EVOKE TeamEmail: ...Freedom Bell Link:Family Offices, Investors, Speakers and VIP Sign up Link:Apply to Pitch your startup:

