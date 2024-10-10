Shabak Claims To Foil Bombing Plot Against Commercial Center In Tel Aviv Arrests Made In Tayibe

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Palestine/ PNN

Israeli and Al Shabak claimed on Thursday that they thwarted an attack planned by five individuals from Tayibe.

Israeli authorities reported the arrest of the five after a month of covert investigations, alleging that they formed a "cell" linked to ISIS.

According to Israeli news site "Walla," the group planned to bomb Al Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv and intended to carry out a coordinated attack involving a car bomb and gunfire.

The security agencies alleged that during their investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had watched videos online of incendiary attacks in Syria and discussed the amount of explosives needed to demolish Al Azrieli Towers.

The investigation indicated that the group chose Al Azrieli complex due to its status as a major public attraction. Members of the cell reportedly trained for the operation and conducted reconnaissance at the site.

A serious indictment is expected to be filed against the suspects in court soon, on charges related to "security offenses," according to "Walla."







