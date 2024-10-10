Savor Italy's Finest: Prosciutto Di Carpegna PDO Shines At NYC Wine & Food Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience Artisanal Italian Ham from the Middle Ages at the Grand Tasting & an Exclusive Dinner

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to experience a new taste of Italy as Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, one of Italy's finest cured hams, takes the spotlight at this year's NYC Wine & Food Festival. As a Silver Sponsor, thanks to the European co-funded project“The EU Gem Ham”, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will offer festival-goers a chance to savor centuries of Italian tradition at the Grand Tasting Pavilion from October 18th to 20th, and at an exclusive dinner event hosted by renowned chef influencers.Grand Tasting at the Brooklyn Army TerminalFestival goers can visit Booth E4 at the Grand Tasting Pavilion to learn about the rich history and artisanal production techniques behind this celebrated ham, crafted from Pesante Padano“heavy” pigs” in Italy's Marche region. They will also have the opportunity discover how this uniquely sweet and nutty prosciutto has been perfected through centuries of curing tradition.Enjoy a series of tantalizing bites featuring Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO:oOctober 18th: Prosciutto and Smoked Tomato Jam CrostinioOctober 19th: Prosciutto-Wrapped Melon with Mint and Lime DrizzleoOctober 20th: Prosciutto and Pumpkin Seed-Crusted Goat Cheese BallsExclusive Dinner Event with The Pasta Queen & Olivia TiedemannIn addition to the Grand Tasting, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will take center stage at an intimate dinner as part of the Bank of America Dinner Series. Hosted by chefs and influencers Nadia Caterina Munno (aka The Pasta Queen) and Olivia Tiedemann, it will take place at Tucci Restaurant on October 18th. The evening kicks off with a standing reception where guests will enjoy fresh, hand-carved prosciutto, followed by a seated dinner with an Italian-inspired menu, including a Fall Salad with Prosciutto di Carpegna, Figs, and Burrata.This exclusive dinner event offers lucky guests the opportunity to experience the essence of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, while learning about its heritage from representatives of the Consortium.Why Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Stands OutProduced in the rolling hills of Italy's Marche region, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO has been made with care and tradition since the Middle Ages. Its signature flavor is developed through a minimum of 20 months of curing, using a special blend of Cervia sea salt and hand-seasoned lard, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth texture that's both delicate and complex.

