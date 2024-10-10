Fairway Wealth Management Named To Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Wealth Management , an independent, fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, is pleased to announce it is ranked No. 148 on the 2024 Forbes Top RIA Firms list . This is the firm's second consecutive year on this list.

The annual Forbes/SHOOK Top RIA list highlights the top 250 advisory firms that have a proven history in managing and preserving client wealth long-term. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research , is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria – compiled through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews – and quantitative data, weighing factors such as assets under management, industry experience, compliance records and those firms that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients.

“We are honored to once again receive this recognition from Forbes,” said Fairway President, Founding Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor Mark Weiskind.“To us, it is a testament to the daily effort and commitment of our team of advisors, and to the high-touch fiduciary service model with which we serve our clients.

The full methodology can be found here .

The rankings were published October 8, 2024. Data compiled by SHOOK® Research, LLC as of 3/31/24. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Fairway Wealth Management did not pay a fee for obtaining or marketing the award.

###

About Fairway Wealth Management

Since 2002, Fairway Wealth Management has served the complex and ongoing needs of wealthy families. Through expert advice and advisory team leadership, Fairway helps clients enjoy their wealth in lifestyle, legacy and peace of mind. Based in Independence, Ohio, as of 9/30/24 Fairway advises clients in nearly 30 states, with assets under management in excess of $2.5 billion. Learn more about Fairway Wealth Management: fairwaywealth.com .

CONTACT: Jay Scott GAVIN Public Relations 484-695-3774 ...