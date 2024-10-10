CMP Research Partners With Pathstream To Maximize The Potential Of Leaders And Customer Contact Agents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Companies Can

Use

Their

Existing Tuition Assistance Benefit to Equip Leaders and Agents

with CMP Certified Competencies

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice

(CMP), a intelligence firm for the customer management industry, today announces a groundbreaking partnership with Pathstream to enhance its CMP Certified TM

exam-based program. CMP Research and Pathstream now offer customer contact agents and leaders an opportunity to access Professional Certificate programs and get CMP Certified

in key customer contact competencies that drive employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and high performance in today's fast-paced CX environment. The participating company's existing Tuition Assistance benefit fully covers the programs

and CMP certification, empowering employees to build critical skills and earn academic credit for a university degree outside of work hours.



According to CMP Research, organizations with CMP CertifiedTM

agents and leaders have successfully reduced attrition by 50% and significantly increased customer satisfaction.

"Pathstream's innovative AI-driven skill development and personalized human coaching, combined with our research-backed certification, offers customer contact teams a powerful platform to enhance performance and advance their careers," said Nicole Kyle, Managing Director and Co-Founder of CMP Research. "With the added benefit of

these programs being covered by existing

Tuition Assistance benefits, companies can easily invest in their employees, helping them gain essential capabilities

that significantly improve

customer satisfaction and drive their

retention and long-term success as customer contact service leaders and agents."

CMP CertifiedTM

is powered by CMP Research's revolutionary analysis of key metrics such as customer satisfaction, handle time, first contact resolution, agent satisfaction, and attrition rates. Now, in conjunction with Pathstream, CMP Certified leverages

the power of AI-driven skill-building simulations and

1:1 professional coaching to elevate the customer contact team's performance and prepare them for the CMP Certified exam.

The partnership introduces a holistic offering by combining Professional Certificate Programs with CMP Certification, providing customer contact teams and companies with:



1:1 Professional Coaching : Equip each team member and leader with a dedicated professional coach, trained on your organization's goals and priorities.

AI-powered Simulations : Efficiently build critical capabilities through dynamic simulations that enable iterative practice and real-time feedback.

Tailored Career Guidance : Motivate in-role development by showing how achieving high-performance today is the first step in building a successful and fulfilling career in your organization. Skill Assessment & Certification : After completing the cohort, the CMP Certified exam validates your team's new capabilities, confirming they meet top performance standards.

"In a world where regrettable turnover is a persistent problem, technological change is a constant, and budget pressure requires leaders and agents to do more with less, today's executives face a daunting set of challenges," explains Eleanor Cooper, CEO of Pathstream. "The only way to succeed is to ensure your people have the real-time support they need to grow, evolve, and meet ever rising expectations. Together with

CMP CertifiedTM, we provide the solution needed to help leaders and agents thrive in a rapidly evolving world of customer experience with a personalized, always-on offering for achieving and sustaining peak performance at scale."

For more information on this partnership and to find out how to implement in your company, please visit:



About

CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice

CMP Research helps customer contact executives make better decisions

faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact week, CMP's Research Board, and client community. CMP Research sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit .

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit:

.

About Pathstream

Pathstream's mission is to equip frontline team members with high-value capabilities and mindsets to succeed as professionals in an AI-enabled world. We offer 1:1 professional coaching and experiential skill-building to support the skillset and mindset shifts needed to transition from transactional, task-oriented roles to increasingly relational, strategic roles-ultimately championing success for your customers, colleagues, and company alike. To achieve this, we partner with business leaders to offer custom-built, off-the-clock Professional Certificate programs for Customer Contact Teams. Existing Tuition Assistance Benefits fully cover our programs, which provide college credit and are credentialed by top universities such as Texas A&M, Emory, and NYU. This motivates team members to build the critical skills they need to succeed – from complex problem solving and consultative selling to adaptability – on their own time, without disrupting work hours. We are proud to be a trusted partner of the Fortune 500 with 100% enterprise customer retention. This success is based on our consistent ability to boost employee engagement and performance, which produces strategic and economic value for our partners through P&L gains and enhanced customer experiences. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Customer Management Practice

