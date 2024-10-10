MDU Resources To Webcast Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, (NYSE: MDU ) will webcast its third quarter 2024 call at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 7. The company will release its third quarter results before U.S. markets open that day.

The webcast can be accessed at under the "Investors" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at . For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer and director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

Media Contact:

Byron Pfordte, manager of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED