MDU Resources To Webcast Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU ) will webcast its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 7. The company will release its third quarter results before U.S. financial markets open that day.
The webcast can be accessed at under the "Investors" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.
About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at . For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer and director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730
Media Contact:
Byron Pfordte, manager of integrated communications, 208-377-6050
