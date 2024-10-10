Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly-Designed Electronically Driven Wrench (TRO-873)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"As a service technician, one of the worst situations that can occur is either not having the proper tool or even worse finding that it does not exist," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB, Canada. "This is what drove me to the creation of the Magic Wand. My design enables you to reach nuts and bolts that traditional tools such as air/electric ratchets cannot reach due to their bulky design."

The patent-pending invention provides improved access for turning nuts and bolts within tight spaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need for mechanics to revert to conventional methods like using a wrench. As a result, it reduces strain and injuries to the hands and fingers. It also could help save time and money. The invention features an ergonomic, sleek and slim design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics, the automotive industry, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-873, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

