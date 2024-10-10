Blupeak To Close On Election Day, Encouraging Employees And Members To Fulfill Their Civic Duty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strong commitment to civic engagement, BluPeak has announced it will close all operations on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, for the General Election. This move is intended to give BluPeak's employees the time and flexibility they need to vote, without the constraints of work commitments, while encouraging members and other businesses to prioritize civic responsibility.

BluPeak's closure on Election Day reflects its dedication to creating a culture that supports the importance of voting and civic participation. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the credit union to lead by example, showing that businesses can play a critical role in encouraging a stronger, more engaged society.

“Voting is one of the most important responsibilities we have as citizens,” said Todd Tharp , CEO of BluPeak.“Our decision to close on Election Day ensures our employees can take the time to vote without any work-related concerns. We want to make it clear we stand behind civic engagement and encourage other businesses to join us in supporting their teams ability to fulfill this essential duty.”

The 2024 General Election is a pivotal moment for the country, and BluPeak's decision to close operations is a reflection of the organization's belief that every voice matters. By making it easier for employees to vote, BluPeak is demonstrating a commitment to both its employees and the democratic process.

About BluPeak:

Founded as a credit union in 1936, BluPeak is a purpose driven financial institution empowering its members to achieve financial wellness through a full range of financial products and services. With over $1.3 billion in assets, BluPeak serves its 53,000+ members through five California branches, 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. Membership is open to all Californians within BluPeak's designated counties, as well as state of California employees, and California university employees and students, in addition to eligibility to join through our partnership with KPBS.

As a community leader, BluPeak partners with local causes, events and organizations sharing our commitment to health, wellness and inclusiveness. Learn more at BluPeak.

