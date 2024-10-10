EVERSANA Transforms Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Industry With Oracle Collaboration, New Global Patient Support Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercialization services to the life sciences industry, today announced transformational elements to its pharmacovigilance and drug safety offering to meet the growing needs of the industry.

First, EVERSANA has signed an agreement with Oracle Argus Cloud to offer comprehensive features and functionalities including AI-enabled automation, workflow optimization, and conditional touchless processing to manage rapidly increasing caseloads and changing regulations across the life sciences industry. Several EVERSANA pharmacovigilance customers have transitioned to the platform, and all future customers can benefit from the unmatched power of the leading drug safety management system.

Additionally, as an Oracle Partner Network Member since 2023, EVERSANA is committed to investing and growing its drug safety management capabilities and is now promoted by Oracle to global customers for our pharmacovigilance and implementation services.

Both milestones reinforce EVERSANA's continued growth in drug safety management capabilities and the role it plays in commercialization success.

"We believe that pharmacovigilance services across the life sciences industry are powered by innovation and transformational thinking," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Together with Oracle's leading systems, we are doing just this, combining our experience and operational excellence with best-in-class systems to drive better outcomes and put patient safety first."

Complimenting Technology Solutions with New Global Support Model with Leading Skilled Workforce

In addition to the power of technology to drive greater efficiency and operational excellence, EVERSANA has also rapidly expanded its global medical information contact center capabilities. The company now offers multi-language and around-the-clock support across four regional hubs including North America, Europe, India and Japan. Here, trained experts are available to answer calls from clinicians, patients, and caregivers in their native language to ensure they have the latest information on therapy and can report any adverse effects or product complaints as necessary.

"Today's drug safety industry demands that service providers deliver critical medical information to doctors and patients in their region and at any time," noted Lang. "Our investments in global experts

top talent

and transformational technology will help bring this commitment to life."

To learn more about EVERSANA's global compliance services and pharmacovigilance offering, click here.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana

or connect through LinkedIn and X .

MEDIA CONTACTS



EVERSANA



Matt Braun

Vice President, Corporate Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED