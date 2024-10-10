E-Commerce Market To Witness 11% CAGR By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that will attain the value of USD 62415.2 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is growing mainly due to factors such as the rise of and the internet, widespread use of social to promote e-commerce sites, new payment methods etc. E-commerce helps firm lets them do business without requiring a physical infrastructure to do business. The e-commerce portal offers customers a hassle-free shopping experience and includes a variety of products. The increasing number of small and medium enterprises is also expected to fuel demand over the forecast period. Download a detailed overview:



Browse in-depth TOC on "E-Commerce Market "

Pages – 157

Tables - 120 Figures – 77 E-Commerce Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 26673.64 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 62415.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Business model, Product offering, Browsing medium, Business transaction and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Convenience and Personalization

B2B Segment to Dominate Due to Emphasis on Technologies

The B2B segment dominated the global e-commerce market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. It is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 27% due to emphasis on technologies like AR, VR and AI. Digital commerce software, which can be used in conjunction with ERP software and inventory management solutions, is expected to boost the e-commerce market due to benefits like value added services, wholesale discounts and various payment options available.

Desktop/Laptop Segment to Drive Market Due to Emphasizes the Shopping Experience

E-commerce had the largest market share in the desktop/laptop segment. Consumers tend to use desktops/laptops for online shopping because they have a larger screen that emphasizes the shopping experience. Compared to laptops or desktops, the desktop/tablet segment is currently experiencing greater growth in the e-commerce market. Moreover, mobile and tablet portability is superior to desktop/laptop and fast internet segment.

Asia Pacific is Dominating Due to Demand for E-commerce Adoption

Asia Pacific accounted for 55.3% of the e-commerce market and is predicted to develop hastily from 2024 to 2031. This is due to the multiplied desire of organizations to do commercial enterprise via B2B e-trade. Furthermore, expansion of services and growth of internet users are expected to boost the regional e-commerce market. Furthermore, the demand for B2B e-commerce adoption in this region is expected to increase, which can be attributed to the proliferation of smartphones as well as the consumer shift in the e-commerce market. Luxury brands and service providers are expanding rapidly in China.

Drivers



Increasing Internet Penetration and Mobile Adoption

Rising Demand for Convenience and Personalization Expansion of Digital Payment Solutions

Restraints



Logistics and Supply Chain Challenges

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns Intense Competition and Market Saturation

Prominent Players in E-Commerce Market

The following are the Top E-Commerce Market Companies



Amazon.com Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Walmart Inc.

Inc.

eBay Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Zalando SE

Shopify Inc.

MercadoLibre Inc. Etsy Inc.

Key Questions Answered in E-Commerce Market Report



How big is the global E-Commerce Market?

What are the key restraints of the global E-Commerce Market size? Which is the dominating region in the global E-Commerce Market?



This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (increasing internet penetration and mobile adoption, rising demand for convenience and personalization, expansion of digital payment solutions), restraints (logistics and supply chain challenges, cybersecurity and data privacy concerns), opportunities (integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning) influencing the growth of E-Commerce Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the E-Commerce Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the E-Commerce Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

