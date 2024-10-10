Media reports top-level conference of Western bosses on Ukraine gets called off

(MENAFN) A highly anticipated meeting of Western leaders to discuss support for Ukraine has been canceled following U.S. President Joe Biden's decision not to attend. This development was reported by Reuters, citing an email from the U.S. public affairs office at Ramstein Air Base. The meeting, intended to bring together leaders from Ukraine and its supporting nations, was scheduled to take place at the U.S. military base in Germany and was to feature speeches from Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, over 50 countries, predominantly NATO member states, have formed the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This coalition has regularly convened at Ramstein Air Base to address Ukraine's defense needs and coordinate military support.



On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the planned meeting on October 12, 2024, has been postponed, with announcements regarding future gatherings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group expected soon. The cancellation has been attributed directly to President Biden's withdrawal from the trip, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) citing anonymous sources within NATO.



Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Milton, Biden would be postponing his upcoming trip to Germany. The president himself stated that he did not believe it was appropriate to be out of the country at this critical time, expressing hope to reschedule the trip and participate in future conferences.



This cancellation underscores the ongoing challenges facing international coordination in support of Ukraine, as leaders navigate both political and environmental pressures.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766465