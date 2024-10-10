Lane Health Making Strategic Push In Healthcare Financing, Partners With Lively To Administer Health, Lifestyle Accounts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Re-inventing Healthcare Financing

Lane increases focus to re-invent healthcare financing for the better, and partners with Lively to offer top-tier benefit account services.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lane Health today announced its partnership with Lively to provide best-in-class benefit spending account administration services to Lane Health clients. This partnership lets Lane Health concentrate on creating new and better ways to pay for healthcare, like the Healthcare Spending Card1. This card is different from regular because it does not charge compounding interest, offers 0% financing2 repayment options, and can be connected to a Health Savings Account (HSA) to pay with money before taxes are taken out. Lane Health is excited about the reception this Card has had to date in the market and is eager to expand upon its healthcare spending platform in entirely new ways.

Lane Health's mission is to make it easier for people to get healthcare by giving them smarter ways to pay for it. By putting more resources into this area, Lane Health is poised to solve the big problems people have when trying to access and afford healthcare. Brad Gambill, the CEO of Lane Health, said, "We're changing the healthcare spending game for the better, making it more accessible, affordable and easier to understand. Our increased efforts show we believe that new financial options can greatly improve how healthcare services are paid for and provided."

As part of its strategic realignment, Lane Health has selected Lively to take over its benefit spending account administration services business. This partnership leverages Lively's specialized expertise in managing HSAs, FSAs, and other health and lifestyle accounts, ensuring that clients receive the highest standard of service and account management. "Lively's proven track record and focused expertise in health and lifestyle accounts make them the perfect steward of our benefits spending account business," remarked Brad Gambill. "This collaboration allows us to concentrate on our core mission while our clients enjoy seamless, top-quality account administration services."

Both companies are committed to maintaining the integrity, quality, and security of client accounts and services.

"We are excited to partner with Lane Health and are ready to provide their clients with the best health and lifestyle accounts available," said Alex Cyriac, CEO of Lively. "Our relentless focus on an excellent user experience and customer support complements Lane Health's approach to healthcare financing."

Lane Health's renewed focus and strategic partnership with Lively underscore its commitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare financing space. This initiative is expected to deliver superior value and service to clients, paving the way for a new era in healthcare financial management.

About Lane Health

Lane Health infuses innovative financial technology into healthcare spending to help people get and pay for care a smarter way. Designed specifically for healthcare, the Healthcare Spending Card provides multiple repayment choices including 0% financing2 options. Our mission is to help people take back control over their healthcare spending and live healthier lives physically and financially. Learn more at

About Lively

Lively is the health and lifestyle benefits platform that works the first time, every time. Lively's solutions are designed to take the guesswork out of managing benefits and drive efficiency for you and your teams. Lively's innovative platform is grounded by your everyday needs and circumstances. By combining robust features with unparalleled service, Lively makes maximizing benefits as simple as it should be.

Lively offers HSA, FSA, HRA, COBRA, Direct Bill, Commuter, Lifestyle Spending Accounts, and Medical Travel Accounts.

1 Lane Health is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Healthcare Spending Card is issued by Lead Bank pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.

2 Lane Health does not charge interest on, or an annual fee for, the Healthcare Spending Card.“0% financing” pertains to repayment options that do not charge interest (0% interest) nor fees ($0 fees). Each Advance can be repaid in full, 4-month term or 12-month term (with a minimum $3 due each payment period). Transactions other than qualified hospital expenses (based on merchant category code) will be charged an origination fee of 5% and periodic finance fees. The location of the service provider is not determinative of whether a transaction is a qualified hospital expense. Late fees apply. You can review the fee table at

