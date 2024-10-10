Ibio And Astralbio Provide Update On Myostatin Program For Obesity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead molecule identified with potential extended half-life and subcutaneous dosing

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, today provided an update on the myostatin program for cardiometabolic and obesity in collaboration with AstralBio. iBio's stack enabled the Company to rapidly advance the joint myostatin program from inception to in vitro proof-of-concept in human muscle cells. Following early discovery, the companies have identified a molecule with therapeutic potential for treating muscle wasting and obesity, which is designed for subcutaneous administration and has potential for an extended half-life. The companies are currently working on plans to advance this molecule into non-cGMP in vivo studies in rodents and non-human primates (NHP) with potential early readouts of the NHP in early 2025.

"Myostatin inhibitors hold great promise for treating obesity and cardiometabolic diseases by increasing muscle mass and boosting metabolism," said Martin Brenner, Ph.D., DVM, iBio's CEO and Chief Scientific Officer. "However, a best-in-class approach is essential to ensure the next generation of myostatin therapies can effectively address the needs of a large population of obese patients. This means focusing on two critical aspects: high potency and an extended half-life. While our work is still in the early stages, we are optimistic our novel molecule could overcome some of these challenges by offering an alternative to intravenous administration and a treatment paradigm with less frequent dosing."

As part of the collaboration, iBio has the exclusive option to license three cardiometabolic targets from AstralBio and will receive the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize those targets upon exercise. In the event iBio triggers the option to in-license the myostatin program, its goal is to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of 2025.

“iBio's AI-powered platform is an innovative tool for discovering and engineering potential new therapies, and we're eager to use it in our shared mission to treat cardiometabolic diseases. By focusing on the TGFβ superfamily, including myostatin, we believe we can efficiently advance therapies that address conditions like obesity and muscle wasting,” said Patrick Crutcher, CEO of AstralBio.“By leveraging iBio's expertise and team, we have built differentiated antibodies incorporating Fc-engineering to enable half-life extended therapeutics that could be potentially best-in-class. We are thrilled with the progress made on this program and look forward to advancing it further.”

