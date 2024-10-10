Woodlawn Cemetery And Conservancy Workforce Development Interns To Enhance Iconic Sites Across New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B2CC interns about graffiti removal techniques

B2CC interns working on graffiti removal

B2CC interns working at Woodlawn Cemetery

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Fall, interns enrolled in the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy's Bridge to Crafts Careers (B2CC) Workforce Initiative will make an impact on the Bronx and beyond. The new B2CC cohorts include twenty young people who will study either bronze conservation or community restoration. All the individuals, ages 18 to 25, will not only learn critical career skills, they will be working to beautify popular sites in New York City.For six weeks, the bronze conservation interns will learn and work at Woodlawn Cemetery, a stunning 400-acre urban oasis nestled in the heart of the Bronx. They will explore various conservation techniques before applying their newfound knowledge in real-world settings. Following their time at Woodlawn, the interns will spend an additional two weeks at Central Park Conservancy, further expanding their skills and experience.“The interns not only develop vital career skills that will empower them to enter the workforce with confidence, they take immense pride in making an impact on the city they love and cherish,” said Christopher Jeannopoulos, President and CEO of The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy.“Working at one of the city's most iconic parks is a unique and rewarding experience for them, allowing them to connect with both history and the community.”The interns involved in the community restoration arm of the program will learn a variety of techniques including graffiti removal, pothole repair and tree mulching. To date, the interns have successfully created mulch rings for 100 small flowering trees at the cemetery. In November, the group will expand their efforts by traveling to work at significant locations such as West Farms Soldiers Cemetery, the Bronx Zoo, and Planting Fields.This hands-on experience equips participants with practical skills while also reinforcing the importance of preserving New York City's rich heritage and enhancing its beautiful green spaces.If you are interested in covering this important program and the incredible opportunity it provides young New Yorkers, contact Sarah Arbogast at ....

Sarah Arbogast

The Corcoran Collective

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.