U.S. Insurance Stocks Weather $9.25 Billion Storm

The recent hurricane season has battered the US insurance industry, causing a $9.25 billion loss in capitalization for major insurers and reinsurers listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



This significant drop occurred between September 26 and October 9, following six Atlantic hurricanes and one Pacific hurricane.



Chubb suffered the most, with a 2.42% stock decline, followed by Travelers at 1.94% and Progressive at 0.64%. Surprisingly, large reinsurers like Arch Capital , Everest Group, and RenaissanceRe Holdings saw modest gains.



The sector's worst day was Monday, with insurance stocks plummeting nearly 5% and reinsurance stocks almost 10%. This sharp decline was triggered by Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm threatening Florida.



Tuesday brought a 4% rebound as Milton briefly downgraded to Category 4, only to regain Category 5 status later. Over 60 insurance and reinsurance companies currently trade on the US stock market.







These companies cover the life, health, property, and liability sectors. The S&P Insurance Index and Dow Jones Insurance Select both saw declines during this period.

Impact of Hurricanes on the Insurance Sector

Teresa Cruz, director of De la Paz Costemalle DFK consultancy, attributed the stock value drops to anticipated claims and payouts for hurricane damages.



CoreLogic estimated that Hurricane Helene alone could cost insurers between $6 billion and $11 billion. The US Department of the Interior preliminary valued total hurricane damages between $30 billion and $47.5 billion.



In 2023, the US insuranc sector paid out approximately $15 billion in hurricane-related claims. Globally, insured losses from natural catastrophes in 2023 exceeded $100 billion for the fourth consecutive year, with total economic losses surpassing $350 billion.



The impact extended to the Mexican market, where Quálitas, the sole insurer listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, lost 3.09 billion pesos (about $180 million) in market value.



This followed Hurricanes John and Milton affecting various Mexican coastal regions. Despite these challenges, analyst Miguel Cabrera from Signum Research believes Quálitas' losses won't significantly impact its third-quarter results.



This is due to a reserve fund established after Hurricane Otis in 2023. As the insurance industry grapples with these losses, it faces the ongoing challenge of adapting to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.



The financial implications of these changes add further complexity to the industry's strategies. The sector's resilience will be tested as it navigates the aftermath of this intense hurricane season.

