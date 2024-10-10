(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's central has unveiled a bold initiative to support its struggling stock market. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on October 10, 2024, that it would accept applications for a new 500 billion yuan ($71.2 billion) swap facility.



This move aims to inject liquidity into capital markets and restore investor confidence. Eligible securities firms, fund companies, and insurance companies can participate in this program.



They can use assets like bonds, stock ETFs, and CSI 300 shares as collateral to obtain high-quality liquid assets from the central bank. In return, participants will receive government bonds and central bank bills.



This facility marks a significant shift from previous policies. Traditionally, only banks could directly access PBOC liquidity. Now, the central bank has created a tool specifically to support capital markets.



Funds obtained must be used exclusively for stock market investments. The timing is crucial, as Chinese stock have faced pressure in recent years.





China's Central Bank Launches 500 Billion Yuan Swap Line to Revive Chinese Stocks

The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen over 30% from its 2021 peak to September 2024 lows. This decline reflects broader economic challenges, including a troubled property sector and slowing growth.



Furthermore, China's stock market experienced a dramatic shift on October 9, 2024. The benchmark CSI 300 index plummeted 7.05%, marking its steepest single-day decline since February 2020.



This sharp downturn abruptly ended a two-week rally fueled by government stimulus measures and economic support hopes.



PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng indicated the facility could expand in the future. The initial 500 billion yuan ($71.2 billion) might grow to 1 trillion yuan ($142.4 billion) or 1.5 trillion yuan ($213.6 billion) if necessary.



This flexibility shows the central bank's commitment to supporting markets. Alongside the swap facility, the PBOC introduced a 300 billion yuan ($42.7 billion) relending program to support stock buybacks and increased shareholdings.



These initiatives aim to stabilize financial markets and stimulate economic growth. Critics argue these measures may provide only a short-term boost without addressing underlying economic issues.



Some analysts suggest more substantial fiscal measures are needed. However, the PBOC maintains this swap facility does not constitute direct market intervention.

