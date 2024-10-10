Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Announces Settlement Resolution In BARD Hernia Mesh Lawsuits

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre-settlement Funding Company, announced today that there is finally some resolve on the horizon for hernia mesh litigants. Becton, Dickinson and Company, the parent company of BARD, has finally reached a settlement agreement on the thousands of lawsuits they've been battling for almost twenty years. The settlement will resolve cases in Rhode Island and the federal

MDL in Ohio for plaintiffs who allege their hernia mesh devices were defective and caused physical injury.

While the exact terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, Legal Bay can report that BD has a product liability fund set aside for litigation purposes in the neighborhood of $1.7 billion. Analysts predict a large portion of that amount will be paid out to plaintiffs over multiple years. It should be noted that BD says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing and is prepared to defend itself against future lawsuits.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Legal Bay has been one of the few companies to fund hernia mesh from the beginning of this litigation. We applaud the lawyers who've been able to negotiate this global settlement, and will continue to assist plaintiffs who need their share of the money now rather than wait out the long process to receive their payout."



If you need a lawsuit loan from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please apply HERE

or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Attorneys anticipate that settlement amounts will be within the $50,000 to $100,000 range, but some plaintiffs have been awarded millions. Payout amounts vary greatly, and will likely use a "matrix" to determine damages, based upon on the severity of the plaintiffs' injuries. Also, because of the variables from case to case, there is no set precedent for how much a plaintiff will receive, if they receive anything at all. However, with this latest court ruling, most plaintiffs-even those with newly-filed cases-can expect to see quick outcomes in the near future with favorable results.

Recent settlement examples:



$4.8 million verdict for Rhode Island plaintiff Paul Trevino in a state court trial in 2022



$255,000 verdict in favor of the plaintiff in the second bellwether trial in 2022

$500,000 verdict in favor of the plaintiff in the third bellwether trial in 2023

The preceding list comprises only a handful of the many verdicts against hernia mesh companies, and there are thousands more still awaiting their day in court. Nevertheless, Legal-Bay stands ready to help plaintiffs in financial need obtain settlement loans so they can wait out the time it will take to resolve at trial.



If you need a lawsuit loan from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please apply HERE

or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit loan funding companies, offering a fast approval process and some of the best rates in the industry. They can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans-sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement-are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan is less of a loan and more like a cash advance.

Anyone who has an existing lawsuit and needs cash now can apply for loan settlement and receive a quick payout, normally within 24-48 hours. There are no income verification forms or credit checks required. If you haven't yet filed suit, Legal-Bay can put you in touch with an attorney who specializes in hernia mesh cases.

If you require an immediate cash advance loan settlement from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where skilled agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

