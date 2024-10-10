Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 41 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 41 Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Air Force of the of Ukraine.

From 19:00 on Wednesday, October 9, to 10:00 on Thursday, October 10, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine using strike drones and missiles of various types.

In total, the radio engineering troops of Ukraine's Air Force detected and tracked over fifty aerial attack devices, including:

two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area – temporarily occupied Crimea);

one X-31P guided air-to-surface missile (launched from the airspace over Crimea);

two X-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles (from the airspace over Crimea);

three S-300 surface-to-air missiles (from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);

62 strike UAVs (launch areas – Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As a result of the air defense battle, 41 enemy drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

Fourteen enemy drones lost signal in various regions of Ukraine, likely due to active electronic warfare countermeasures. Information is being clarified.

As the Air Force noted, as of 11:00, several UAVs (likely strike drones) remain in Ukraine's airspace.

There is also significant reconnaissance drone activity in the northern and southern regions.

As a result of Russian missile and UAV strikes, civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Odesa, Poltava, and Donetsk regions.

According to Ukrinform, on October 10 in Kryvyi Rih, seven people were rescued from a building hit by a Russian drone, two people sustained injuries.