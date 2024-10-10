Bein's Jeem TV Launches Inaugural Jeem Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN GROUP's leading Arabic language children's Jeem TV, has announced the launch of its inaugural Jeem Camp, a youth camp designed to captivate and engage children ages 10 to 12.

The camp will take place from December 14 to 28, 2024, at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort in Doha, offering a unique blend of educational and recreational activities.

Jeem Camp is set to be a premier camp experience for children in Qatar, providing an enriching Arabic language programme that combines fun, learning, and cultural exploration. The camp's meticulously crafted programme offers a diverse range of activities that encompass sports, cultural experiences, and educational workshops, designed to cater to various interests and skill levels, ensuring a well-rounded experience for all participants.

“Jeem Camp marks an exciting milestone as our inaugural children's camp, setting a new standard for edutainment in Qatar, Our mission is to create memorable experiences that inspire and educate. We are incredibly proud to launch this first of its kind initiative in Qatar, which promises to offer a unique blend of educational, recreational, and cultural experiences for children, and nurture the growth and development of young minds,” said Director of Kids Content & Channels, beIN MENA, Latifa Abdulla Al Mana.

The first week of the camp will be exclusive to boys, and the second week to girls. Throughout each week, campers will be divided into three teams - Sun, Sand, and Waves - each team consisting of 20 children. These teams will compete in daily individual and group challenges, with the team accumulating the most points winning a substantial grand prize of QR50,000.

The camp will be filmed and will air on Jeem TV as a daily 30-minute programme for two weeks starting December 14, culminating in a 90-minute live show finale on December 28, that brings together the boy and girl campers, plus their parents. The show will be hosted by veteran Jeem TV presenter, Marwa Khamis, with special guest appearances.

Registration for Jeem Camp is now open and will close on November 30. The camp has a limited capacity of 60 girls and 60 boys, open to both residents and visitors in Qatar, with a registration fee of QR3,500.

More information is available at