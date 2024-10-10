Huawei Ifttr Optixstar F50 Wins The Leading In-Home Wi-Fi Service Award At The Network X BBWF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the X of Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2024 held in Paris, France, iFTTR OptiXstar F50, the industry's first FTTR+X product, won the "Leading In-Home Wi-Fi Service" award. Since 2019, Huawei has won six consecutive awards in the broadband field. This award also indicates that the high-quality development of FTTR+X has been recognized by the industry, and demonstrates the industry's recognition of Huawei's continuous innovations.

"Leading In-Home Wi-Fi Service" Award

Continue Reading

As a pioneer and leader in the FTTR industry, Huawei continues to lead FTTR development. Since the launch of the industry's first FTTR product in 2020, Huawei has now developed the fourth-generation iFTTR product OptiXstar F50. It is the industry's first FTTR+X all-optical smart home product, with more than one million shipments by now.

Huawei iFTTR OptiXstar F50 builds a new smart home foundation based on the "1+4+N" core capabilities and continuously upgrades connectivity, experience, applications, and services. "1" represents a smart home hub, which is built based on the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, the innovative distributed AI engine, and C-WAN 1.5 optical+Wi-Fi architecture to provide users with high-quality carrier-class Wi-Fi experience. "4" represents four capabilities: Wi-Fi awareness, FTTR local NAS + cloud disk converged storage, dedicated AI Core shared computing power, and open-source Harmony smart home control, bringing smarter home experience to users. "N" represents multiple converged smart home service capabilities, such as computing and storage collaboration, sensor-visual-storage collaboration, and data collaboration to support various FTTR+X converged applications, including AI+storage, computing host, home guard, smart home management and control, and AI health care, further improving and enriching users' smart home service experience.

Connectivity upgrade:

Huawei takes the lead in the development of Wi-Fi 7 technologies, and ranks No. 1 in the world in terms of Wi-Fi 7 standards and patents, contributing 561 standards and patents, accounting for 24% of the total. The profound technical background enables Huawei to have unique technical advantages in Wi-Fi 7 FTTR development. With a shipment of over 1 million sets by now, OptiXstar F50 is a product that truly makes Wi-Fi 7 popular, and makes whole-house 2000 Mbps Wi-Fi coverage possible. Thanks to the innovative optical+Wi-Fi converged architecture, it supports up to 256 concurrent devices, enabling high-speed networking of smart devices in a home, eliminating frame freezing, and minimizing latency.

Experience upgrade:

iFTTR virtualizes the entire Wi-Fi network into a super Wi-Fi hotspot and uses precise clock synchronization to shorten the roaming latency to 10 ms and ensure zero packet loss during roaming.

In addition, the F50 is one of the first products that have been certified by the World WLAN Application Development Alliance (WAA) for high-quality Wi-Fi capabilities, ensuring premium digital home experience for users.

Smart applications:

F50 reuses the hardware and AI capabilities of iFTTR devices. It integrates with the iFTTR devices to form a small-sized storage module with low power consumption, and enables operators

to provide users with device-cloud converged carrier-class all-optical home storage services that integrate mobile phones, home storage, and operator cloud disks. In addition, it integrates multiple smart home service capabilities, such as optical-visual converged home and IoT safe, ushering in a new era of FTTR+X smart application convergence.

Service upgrade : Huawei's unique self-bond transparent cable solution does not rely on professional tools and can be quickly deployed like adhesive tapes. The deployment time per data point is shortened to 15 minutes. In addition, self-service installation by users is supported, helping operators reduce FTTR installation and maintenance costs.

In the era of Internet of Everything (IoE), FTTR has become an indispensable connection hub in the home environment and a bridge and base for connecting various smart devices. Huawei will continue to increase R&D investment and innovation in the FTTR field. By combining innovative technologies and practices and focusing on the 1+4+N core capabilities, Huawei can help operators build smart home optical connection hubs in the AI era, comprehensively improve smart home service experience, and accelerate the evolution to an intelligent world.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED