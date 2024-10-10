The Empire State Building Hosts Annual Run-Up, Presented By Starbucks And Powered By The Challenged Athletes Foundation...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Empire State Building (ESB) hosted the 46th Annual Empire State Building Run-Up, presented by Starbucks and powered by the Challenged Foundation (CAF). In several designated heats, more than 650 runners from across the world raced up the building's 1,576 stairs to reach the finish line on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory.

“The race to the top of the Empire State Building, the world's number one rated attraction, is a bucket list event and a significant achievement for athletes of all levels from around the globe,” said Tony Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.“We congratulate all who participated in this ultimate test of endurance.”

Ryoji Watanabe of Japan took first place in the Men's Elite heat with a time of 10:34, just before Wai Ching Soh of Malaysia in second place, and Fabio Ruga of Italy in third.

“This course was very hard, but I wanted to win,” said Watanabe.“I made it happen and I'm very happy.”

Monica Carl of Germany placed first in the Women's Elite heat with a time of 13:30, ahead of Yuko Tateishi of Japan in second and Verena Schmitz of Germany in third.

“This is the oldest stair run and [ESB] is my favorite tower,” said Carl.“It was a big, big dream to win this race and now it's come true.”

Other heats in the race included Empire State Building tenants, members of the media, and brokers from leading real estate firms.

Seattle-based coffee company Starbucks served for the first time as the presenting sponsor. The Empire State Building is home to the newest Starbucks Reserve® flagship store that covers three floors and 23,000 square feet.

CAF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increased access to sports and physical activity for people of all ages with permanent physical disabilities. CAF returned as the ESBRU's official charity partner with a designated division that included athletes with permanent physical disabilities and CAF supporters who raised funds to empower lives through sport.

In the evening, the Empire State Building shined its world-famous tower lights in green to celebrate the 46th annual Run-Up.

