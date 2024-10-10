Locally-owned Enterprise, FixPro Contracting and Building Maintenance, Expands Internationally with New Overseas Joint Venture in the Maldives

(MENAFNEditorial) [Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates] – 09 October: FixPro Contracting and Building Maintenance LLC (FixPro UAE), a leading locally-owned small medium enterprise (SME) based in Abu Dhabi, in the hygiene and facilities management (FM) sector, is proud to announce its international expansion through a strategic joint venture in the Maldives.



By consistently delivering innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for IAQ*, water safety and various FM requirements, FixPro UAE is entrusted by businesses and residents alike to protect the environments that they work and live in. A mark of this trust was achieved in 2023 when FixPro UAE was awarded by Etihad Aviation Group as Diamond Partner for Local Content. Leveraging the newfound local knowledge with its Maldivian partners, FixPro UAE will now be able to offer similar high-quality sustainable solutions through its joint venture, FixPro Maldives, to businesses, resorts and residents in the island nation.



Hussain Alobeidli, Chairman of FixPro UAE said: “Our company has grown from strength to strength over the last eight years. With our successful innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, delivered according to international standards we obtained three ISO Certificates which enabled FixPro UAE to build a strong reputation in the hygiene and FM sector among our corporate and residential customers in the Emirates. We are proud of our affiliation with the National Program for Small and Medium Enterprises in the Emirates, and we thank the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi for its unlimited support and efforts that helped us expand with our partners in the Maldives, which represents a milestone in the company’s international growth path.This collaboration with our Maldivian partners to establish FixPro Maldives marks a significant milestone in FixPro's growth trajectory as an Emirati-owned and managed SME.



“Through FixPro Maldives, we are able to combine our Maldivian partners’ established market presence and deep industry knowledge with our innovative solutions, so as to deliver enhanced value to businesses, resorts and residents in the Maldives.”

The joint venture, Fixpro Maldives, is set to focus on delivering and establishing a higher level, set according to international standards, in hygiene and asset care services for business, resorts and homes in the Maldives and creating real job opportunities for citizens and residents.





MENAFN10102024000070016428ID1108764890