New Leadership, New Horizons: Indira IVF Expands Board for Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 08, 2024: Indira IVF, India's largest fertility network, has expanded its Board of Directors as part of its strategy to accelerate growth and innovation in fertility care. This move reflects the organization's commitment to driving new advancements and strengthening its leadership in the IVF sector. The appointed independent directors are Mr. Dalip Sehgal, former Executive Director at Hindustan Lever Limited and former MD & CEO of Godrej Hershey Foods & Beverages Limited; Mr. Abhijit Bose, Business Leader and Entrepreneur, Former Head of India at WhatsApp, Mr. Krishnamurthy Shankar, former Group Head HR - Infosys and Professor Simon Fishel, Founder and President of the CARE Fertility Group appointed as nominee director.

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-founder of Indira IVF, on the appointment, said, “This is a significant moment for Indira IVF as we continue to aim to not only grow but also transform fertility care for millions of aspiring parents. The collective expertise and leadership of our newly appointed directors will be instrumental in driving our ambitious growth and innovation agenda. Their diverse experiences will allow us to explore new frontiers in patient care, technology, and operational excellence, further solidifying our leadership in the IVF sector.”

Mr. Dalip Sehgal brings over four decades of experience in consumer goods, retail, and real estate to his role as Lead Independent Director. His leadership will sharpen business strategy, elevate brand equity, and drive marketing efforts to strengthen the brand's presence in India and internationally.

Mr. Abhijit Bose’s appointment as an Independent Director brings cutting-edge digital leadership and entrepreneurial vision to Indira IVF. His expertise in scaling digital platforms and driving technological advancements will be critical in accelerating Indira IVF’s growth.

Professor Simon Fishel, a global pioneer in Assisted Reproductive Technology, joins as Nominee Director, bringing his wealth of clinical and research expertise. Dr. Fishel has worked in the field of Assisted Reproduction Technology/Assisted Conception for over 30 years and was part of the original pioneering IVF team led by Steptoe and Edwards that produced the World first IVF ("Test tube") baby.

Mr. Krishnamurthy Shankar joins Indira IVF as an Independent Director of the Company will bring unparalleled leadership in organizational development and talent strategy. His expertise in building high-performance teams and driving cultural transformation will be instrumental in shaping Indira IVF's growth and success.

Additionally, earlier last year, Mr. Rohit Bhasin with 38 years of financial expertise, joined the Advisory Board to support Indira IVF's strategic direction.

Ashish Agrawal, Partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team and board member at Indira IVF, shared his thoughts on the appointments, saying, “We welcome our new directors to Indira IVF’s board. Their insights will help us navigate through pivotal moments that Indira IVF plans to leverage in our journey towards redefining fertility care. With their diverse expertise, we are poised to enhance our strategic initiatives and drive meaningful advancements in the industry in India and beyond.”

This move underscores Indira IVF's commitment to innovation and excellence while strengthening its mission to provide world-class, accessible fertility treatments, empowering aspiring parents and transforming the reproductive healthcare landscape across India.





MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108764792