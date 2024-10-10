Ratan Tata Death: 'Unique, Noble Son Of India', How America Mourned Demise Of Visionary Industrialist And Philanthropist

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US on Wednesday mourned the death of veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata, remembering him as someone who drove India to greater prosperity and development.

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.

“My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” wrote Google and Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai on X.

Atul Keshap, the president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), told PTI the Padma Vibhushan recipient was a "unique and noble son of India, a role model for the nobility and generosity".

“While some erroneously look down their noses at mere business, Ratan Tata reminded a global audience of the nobility of commerce even as he drove his companies and India to greater prosperity and development. He espoused values of humanity and compassion not only for his colleagues and business partners but also for the greater good,” Keshap said.

“His devotion to his staff was never more visible than after the terrible terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11/2008, and his love for his country and humanity, and animal kind, was displayed in so many ways, including his establishment of cancer hospitals and his legendary care for the dogs of Tata House,” he said.

“It is with profound sadness that the Indiaspora community acknowledges the passing of Ratan Tata, a visionary leader, compassionate philanthropist, and one of India's most respected business icons,” said M. R. Rangaswami, the founder of Indiaspora.

“His extraordinary contribution to industry and his deep commitment to social causes have left an indelible mark not only on India but the world at large. Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire generations. His spirit and contributions will forever remain a guiding light,” he told PTI.

Ratan Tata, a Cornell graduate, was a former Cornell trustee who became the university's largest international donor, the university said on Wednesday.

“Ratan Tata has left an extraordinary legacy in India, across the world and at Cornell, which he cared about deeply,” said interim President Michael I. Kotlikoff.

“Ratan's quiet demeanour and humility belied his international profile. His generosity and concern for others enabled research and scholarship that improved the education and health of millions of people in India and beyond, and extended Cornell's global impact,” he said.

“When Ratan Tata graduated from Cornell with a degree in architecture, it would have been impossible to imagine the global impact his visionary leadership, philanthropy and commitment to humanity would go on to have in advancing education and research across many sectors,” said J. Meejin Yoon, the Dean of Cornell University College of Architecture, Art, and Planning.

Ratan Tata served three terms as a Cornell trustee from 2006 to 2022. He was named Cornell's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013 and was a member of AAP's Advisory Council from 2014.

Ira Drukier, an American philanthropist, said:“Looking back over Ratan's life and career, I am not only filled with gratitude for all he has given and accomplished but also with a deep respect for his kindness, generosity and eternal optimism that has improved lives in India and around the world.”

“Ratan Tata, one of India's most powerful and admired magnates, who transformed his family's business conglomerate, the Tata Group, into a multinational corporation with globally recognisable brands, has died at 86,” The New York Times wrote.