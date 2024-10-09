Cryptocurrency Exchange Gemini Announces Imminent Exit From Canada
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is preparing to shut down all
customer accounts in Canada
by the close of 2024. In an email sent to its Canadian users on Sept. 30, 2024, the exchange notified customers that accounts would be terminated on Dec. 31, 2024. Users have been given a 90-day window to withdraw their assets.
“Starting Dec. 31, 2024, Gemini will be closing all Canadian customer accounts, with only a few exceptions. Therefore, your Gemini accounts will also be shut down,” the exchange stated in a...
Read More>>
