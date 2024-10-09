Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A Kuwaiti F-18 fighter jet crashes and its pilot is pronounced martyr.

RIYADH -- Saudi Mohammad bin Salman receives visiting Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi for talks on bilateral and regional issues.

RAMALLAH -- Four Palestinians are shot dead by the Israeli forces in the West city of Nablus.

RAMALLAH -- Rocket fired from Lebanon into the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmoneh kills two Israeli settlers and wounding several others.

BEIRUT -- Israeli occupation kill 22 people and wounded 80 others in 24 hours.

WASHINGTON -- The Department of State calls on Hezbollah to withdraw to the north of Litani River and on the Israeli occupation forces to withdraw to the south of the Blue Line.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden says his administration made available unprecedented number of assets for response to Hurricane Milton.

BRUSSELS -- The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is co-shared by David Baker for computational protein design, and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper for protein structure prediction. (end) gb