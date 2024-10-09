Ukraine Hits Russia's Kamikaze Drone Storage Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces delivered a strike on a Shahed one-way attack UAVs storage base in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

That's according to the press service of the General Staff, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the strike group of the Naval Forces, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, attacked the storage base of the Shahed type UAVs, located near the settlement of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Krasnodar territory," the report reads.

According to tentative reports, nearly 400 attack drones had been stored there. Objective monitoring showed a precise hit on the target. A secondary detonation was observed at the base premises.

It is noted that the destruction of the Shahed UAV storage base will significantly reduce the ability of the Russian invaders to terrorize peaceful Ukrainians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea, the oil depot hit in a Ukrainian drone strike has been burning for the third day in a row.