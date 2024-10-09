Fabric Filters Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fabric filters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $4.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and population growth, economic factors, public awareness and advocacy, maintenance and retrofitting demand, industrialization in emerging economies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fabric Filters Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fabric filters global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $5.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, industry expansion and growth, focus on air quality improvement, transition from electrostatic precipitators, growth in waste-to-energy sector. Major trends in the forecast period include circular economy initiatives, health and safety standards, international market expansion, advanced fabric materials, shift to online monitoring and diagnostics.

Growth Driver Of The Fabric Filters Market

An increase in environmental concerns due to global warming is expected to propel the growth of the fabric filter market going forward. Global warming is when carbon dioxide (CO2) and other air pollutants accumulate in the atmosphere, absorbing sunlight and solar energy that has reflected off the earth's surface, causing the increasing temperature of the oceans and atmosphere. Furthermore, fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are the most significant contributors to global climate change, accounting for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of total carbon dioxide emissions. Fiber filters are a way to remove tiny particulates from the air, which could prevent their emissions from reaching the surrounding environment.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Fabric Filters Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Lydall Inc., Valmet Oyj, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, American Fabric Filter Co., Johns Manville Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL Gruppe, Norafin Industries Germany GmbH, Nordic Air Filtration AS, Sefar Holding AG, 3M Company, Eagle Nonwovens Inc., Clear Edge Filtration Inc., Berry Global Inc., Parker-Hannifen Corporation, Hamon Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Nederman Corporation Inc., Pall Corporation, Siemens AG, Affinia group, Donaldson Company, Cummins Inc., Clarcor Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Foster Wheeler AG, The Mitsubishi Group, KBR Inc., Thermax Ltd., Hitachi Ltd..

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Fabric Filters Market Share And Analysis?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the fiber filter market. Major companies operating in the fabric filter market are focused on providing technologically advanced fabric filter solutions to strengthen their market position. The recent market has witnessed the use of advanced electrostatic fabric filters to reduce fly ash particle emissions. The electrostatic filter is an air filtration technology used to filter dust from critical industrial processes such as incinerators, glass manufacturing, combustion in general, cement factories, and others.

How Is The Global Fabric Filters Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Pulse Jet, Reverse Air/Gas, Other Types

2) By Media: Nonwoven, Woven

3) By End User: Power Generation, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Steel Mills, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fabric Filters Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fabric filter market share in 2023. The regions covered in the fabric filters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fabric Filters Market Definition

Fabric Filters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global fabric filters market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Fabric Filters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fabric filters market size, fabric filters market drivers and trends, fabric filters market major players, fabric filters competitors' revenues, fabric filters market positioning, and fabric filters market growth across geographies.

