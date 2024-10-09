All-Star Lineup, Rare Guitars, & Masterclasses: Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Kicks Off November 8-10 At Silverton Casino

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All this and more at the Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show

Celebrate Three Days of Guitars, Live Music, and Master Classes for Musicians and Enthusiasts Alike

- Alicia Anderson - Co-FounderLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From November 8-10, 2024, the inaugural Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show (LVGTS) will unite musicians, collectors, and guitar lovers for three days of exciting performances, hands-on workshops, and exclusive exhibitions of rare and vintage instruments. Taking place at Silverton Casino's Veil Pavilion, LVGTS 2024 is the first major guitar event in Las Vegas, offering an unparalleled experience for all levels of guitar enthusiasts.A Guitar Lover's ParadiseWhether you're an experienced musician or simply a fan of the instrument, LVGTS 2024 has something for everyone. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in music and gear, offering opportunities for learning, discovery, and celebration in a vibrant, music-filled atmosphere. With concerts, clinics, and a rare guitar showcase, the Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show is set to be a defining event in the world of guitars.Event Highlights1. Rock Legends Live – All-Star ConcertsPrepare for two unforgettable nights of live music featuring world-class talent:Friday, November 8, at 7 PM: Three all-star rock bands will take the stage for an explosive night of live performances.Saturday, November 9, at 7 PM: The Rock Godz Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor iconic musicians, followed by a concert featuring legendary artists.Concert tickets are priced at $30 per night or are included with a VIP pass.2. Guitar Clinics with Industry IconsOver the weekend, LVGTS will host a series of free guitar clinics led by some of the most respected guitarists in the industry. These sessions are open to all skill levels, offering attendees the chance to learn directly from the best. Clinicians include:Mitch Perry (Edgar Winter Group)David Pastorius (Tech N9ne, Carl Palmer)Tony Smith (Lou Gramm Band)Scott Snyder (Great White)Jesse Charland (Hoobastank)Masaru Takahashi (Klutchlok)The clinics will be held at the Valkenburg USA Booth and are a must-attend for anyone looking to improve their playing or gain new insights into the music industry.3. Rare & Vintage Guitar ExhibitionsCollectors and enthusiasts will be able to explore an incredible selection of rare, vintage, and custom guitars. With vendors from around the world, attendees can buy, sell, and trade some of the finest instruments available. Whether you're a casual player or a serious collector, this exhibition offers a chance to see (and possibly own) some truly exceptional guitars.4. Best Under 18 String Player CompetitionsHighlighting the next generation of musicians, the Best Male and Female String Player Under 18 Competitions will take place during the event. Winners will receive recognition and prizes, and may even have the opportunity to perform on stage. Applications are due by November 6, 2024.5. Build Your Own Guitar WorkshopFor those interested in the craft behind the guitar, the Sixx Gun Music Booth will host a hands-on Build Your Own Guitar Workshop on Sunday, November 10. Open to all skill levels, this workshop will guide participants through the process of designing and building their own guitar. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to RSVP early by emailing ....6. Raffles, Giveaways, and a Special CauseThroughout the weekend, attendees can enter raffles at vendor booths for a chance to win guitars, gear, and other exciting prizes. A special raffle benefiting the Vegas Pet Rescue Project will offer the chance to win a guitar autographed by top musicians, with proceeds going to support local animal rescue efforts.Event Schedule:Friday, November 8:Show Hours: 12 PM – 6 PMConcert: 7 PM (Three All-Star Bands)Saturday, November 9:Show Hours: 10 AM – 6 PMRock Godz Hall of Fame Induction & Concert: 7 PMSunday, November 10:Show Hours: 10 AM – 5 PMBuild Your Own Guitar Workshop: Sunday 9am-1pm RSVP Req. Please fill out application found at and email to ... no later than 11/8/2024. [ST/TL builds]About the Las Vegas Guitar Trade ShowThe Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show is the ultimate event for guitar enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals. With its debut in 2024, LVGTS is set to become a major destination for guitar lovers around the world. Bringing together legendary musicians, expert builders, and collectors, the show celebrates the artistry, history, and culture of guitars. From exclusive clinics to unforgettable concerts, LVGTS 2024 promises an experience like no other.Why Attend?-Unparalleled Access to rare and vintage instruments-Exclusive Learning Opportunities from industry experts-Incredible Live Performances by rock legends and rising stars-Networking Opportunities with professionals and enthusiasts-Exciting Giveaways and Raffles supporting a local causeWith Las Vegas as its backdrop, the event offers a unique mix of music, education, and community, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about the guitar.Ticket Information and RegistrationTickets are now available for purchase online. Prices are as follows:General Admission: $25/day or $60 for a 3-day passVIP Pass: $125, includes access to the trade show, concerts, and exclusive perksConcert Tickets: $30/night or included with the VIP passFor tickets, updates, and more information, visit .About LVGTS 2024The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show is the premier event for guitar enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals. By uniting the global guitar community in the heart of Las Vegas, LVGTS 2024 will celebrate guitar artistry, history, and craftsmanship. With immersive workshops, exclusive clinics, and world-class performances, this event offers a one-of-a-kind experience for musicians and fans alike.

Alicia Anderson

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show

+1 781-426-6586

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.