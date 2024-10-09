Azercell Enhances“Tourist” Tariff Plans Ahead Of COP29
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:26 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leading mobile operator makes mobile services
more accessible and affordable for foreign visitors to
Azerbaijan
Starting from October 8, 2024, Azercell enhances its prepaid
“Tourist” tariff packages, offering a more user-friendly and
cost-effective mobile experience for international visitors to
Azerbaijan.
In response to the growing demand for mobile internet among
tourists, Azercell has optimized its "Tourist" tariffs by merging
the data allocated for social media with the general data
allowance. This update effectively doubles the internet data
available across the "Welcome," "Super," and "Max" tariffs.
As a result, subscribers of the "Welcome" tariff will receive 30
GB of data, "Super" tariff users will enjoy 60 GB, and those on the
"Max" tariff will benefit from 120 GB of internet traffic.
Additionally, the validity period for "Tourist" numbers and
packages has been extended from 15 days to 30 days, providing
greater convenience and flexibility for visitors. Foreign residents
holding temporary residence permits can either continue using the
"Tourist" tariffs or switch to other plans by submitting the
required documents after the initial 30-day period.
To subscribe to“Tourist” tariffs foreign citizens need to visit
Azercell sales or service center with a valid foreign
passport.
For more detailed information on packages, please visit the
official Azercell websit .
These enhancements have been introduced in anticipation of the
29th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) and other international events to be held in Baku.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108763499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.