Macron, Zelensky To Meet In Paris On Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, October 10.

The French Embassy in Ukraine told this to Ukrinform.

The mission noted that Zelensky's visit to Paris, the fifth since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, would take place the day after the French leader visited a military camp in the Grand Est region, where a Ukrainian brigade is undergoing training.

"This meeting will allow the President of the Republic to once again testify to France's determination to continue providing unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the long term and together with all partners," the embassy said.

Earlier reports said that French President Emmanuel Macron on October 9 visited Ukrainian soldiers from the 155th brigade who are undergoing training in the Grand Est region in eastern France.