Dubai SME Collaborates With Google To Empower Emirati Businesses Through Landmark Digital Marketing Initiative

Collaboration introduces innovative co-funding model to build digital capabilities and expand international reach of SMEs under Dubai Economic Agenda, D33

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 4 December 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced a collaboration with global technology leader Google. The entities are collaborating to launch a pioneering initiative designed to elevate the digital competitiveness of Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The announcement took place in the presence of His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, Ahmad Alroom Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, Anthony Nakache, Managing Director, Google MENA, and Martin Roeske, MENA Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google.

The pilot programme will empower a select group of 10 high-potential Emirati businesses with access to premium digital marketing tools, advertising credits, and expert mentorship. This initial phase, designed as a proof of concept (POC), directly tackles key challenges faced by smaller businesses - modest budgets, developing digital marketing expertise, and fewer opportunities to engage with major advertising platforms - enabling participants to compete globally with a significantly lower capital outlay. These initial businesses were fairly selected based on specific criteria to test and refine the programme's model, and following the successful conclusion of this pilot, the validated strategies and resources will be scaled into a future industry-wide programme to benefit a larger cohort of SMEs. This initiative reflects Dubai SME's commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, including to become the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and local champions.

The collaboration features a unique tripartite co-funding model, with total investment for each participating business equally shared between Dubai SME, Google, and the SME itself, promoting ownership, accountability, and long-term capability building. Businesses will benefit from professional strategic guidance, creative support, and access to Google's advertising platforms, helping them run high-impact campaigns and enhance their digital performance. The programme also leverages DET's marketing expertise and its ecosystem of partners across the public and private sectors, ensuring participants receive practical mentorship on digital strategy, content, and campaign optimisation.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said:“Under the visionary leadership guiding Dubai's transformation, SMEs represent both the driving force and future of Dubai's economy. This pioneering collaboration with Google exemplifies how strategic collaboration between government and the private sector can transform challenges into opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs. By investing in genuine digital capability, we are ensuring Emirati businesses can scale with confidence, compete on the global stage, and play their vital role in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. This initiative reinforces our commitment to making Dubai the most attractive hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Martin Roeske, Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google MENA, said: 'Technology is the great equalizer. It allows a traditional family business to reach the same global customers as a high-tech unicorn. By teaming up with Dubai SME, we're putting Google's most advanced AI tools, together with ads credits and mentorship, directly into the hands of Emirati entrepreneurs - giving them the precision to make every dirham count and compete on a world stage.'

The pilot phase will commence later this year, with performance insights helping inform future digital enablement initiatives designed to strengthen Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

